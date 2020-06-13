'A dark and shameful week for us as a nation': Ramaphosa condemns surge in gender-based violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the surge in murders of women and children in SA, saying it has been “a dark and shameful week for us as a nation”.

He on Saturday called on all South Africans to end the culture of silence around gender-based violence and report perpetrators to the police.

This comes as the body of a young woman was found dumped under a tree in Dobsonville, Soweto, on Friday. It also comes amid a chorus of calls for the government to take greater action against gender-based violence.

Ramaphosa said that since the country had entered coronavirus alert level 3, there had been a surge in gender-based violence and femicide.

“It is a dark and shameful week for us as a nation. Criminals have descended to even greater depths of cruelty and callousness. It simply cannot continue,” he said.