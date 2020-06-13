South Africa

Suspect arrested for murder of mother and child in Belhar

By SowetanLIVE - 13 June 2020 - 12:02
A 28-year-old suspect has been arrested for the murder of a woman and a young girl in Belhar, Cape Town.
Image: Rafael Ben-Ari/123RF

The bodies of the 27-year-old woman and the seven-year-old girl were discovered by police at about 4pm on Friday at a house in Commerce Street, Belhar.

The victims were believed to be mother and daughter, police said.

According to information at the disposal, police attended to the scene and found the victims in the house. The 27-year-old female had multiple stab wounds in her body while the child was found on the bathroom floor.

“A 28-year-man was subsequently arrested and is expected to appear in the Bellville magistrate's court on charges of murder on Monday,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana.

-TimesLIVE

Friends, family bid slain pregnant Tshegofatso Pule goodbye

With femicide rates on the rise again this week, Tshegofatso Pule has become another poster of public rage over gender-based violence (GBV).
News
1 day ago

Gender based violence activists want less talk, more action

Activists against gender- based violence have accused the government of paying lip service to the fight against the killing of women and children.
News
1 day ago

Women are still under siege in SA

In February, Nolundi Dondolo broke up with her boyfriend Themba Ndlovu.
Opinion
1 month ago

