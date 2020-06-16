Armed men shoot dead 90-year-old woman and daughter in their home in Limpopo

Two elderly women aged 60 and 90 were shot dead by a group of armed men at their home in Gogobole village in Limpopo at the weekend.

Police said the incident occurred at 9.30pm on Sunday.

“About five armed suspects forced entry into a house at Gogobole village under Tshilwavhusikhu policing area by breaking the window at about 21.30 and allegedly started shooting at the family members, instantly killing a 90-year-old woman and her 60-year-old daughter,” said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

He said one family member escaped unhurt and nothing was taken from the house.

Police said a manhunt was immediately ordered and four men aged between 24 and 46 were apprehended.

“The horrendous nature of these crimes necessitated a 72-hour activation plan which was immediately implemented. After intensive investigations which took less than 24 hours, the police managed to arrest four suspects on 15 June 2020,” said Mojapelo.