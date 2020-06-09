Cape Town school apologises for 'insensitive' slave trade assignment

“We take note of the insensitive nature of the activity at the end of the Gr 7 presentation on the Transatlantic Slave Trade,” the school said in a statement issued by secondary faculty principal Sylvia Steyn.

“The slide has been removed and the teacher has apologised for not thinking it through.

“The activity was intended to establish awareness of the slave trade and the manner in which the slaves were treated, as well as to teach the learners about using resources. However, we acknowledge that the activity should have been worded differently.”

The statement, shared on the school’s Facebook page, drew criticism from many quarters.

Karen Lewis wrote, “What an inadequately woeful apology to such an insensitive decision. Perhaps time to do some introspection as a school about what you want your pupils to value, and your staff to stand for. This should have been obviously inappropriate. The fact that it happened at all is the first problem. Your dealing with the matter will become the larger one.”

Warren Bradley Wildey asked how one would correctly word making the pain and suffering of black people into a fun activity?