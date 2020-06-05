Parents want white teacher who threatened to kneel on students' necks fired

"I spoke to the principal and she said she was looking into the incident and would communicate with parents and learners about a way forward," she said.

Pinnacle Colleges chief operating officer Christo de Wit said they were aware of the incident and it was being investigated. "Pinnacle Colleges does not tolerate racism, or any other form of discrimination and the matter is viewed in a very serious light," he said.

In her apology De Vynck said she didn't mean any harm. "It wasn't my intention and I didn't want to put someone down who lost their lives while people were watching and being helpless.

"I never wanted to offend you. I never wanted to offend Mr Floyd. I would never - I know you need time but just know that I am not a person like that, I am not a racist person. I would never have done that. It was a silly thing that popped into my head."

De Vynck did not respond to requests for a comment from Sowetan.

But Tumi Mosia, another parent, said De Vynck's utterances were uncalled for, especially for someone who has been entrusted to teach children life orientation.

"She apparently told a black learner that she doesnt shake hands when a learner wanted to greet her. Now she goes and says that she will sit on their necks like the American man who was killed.

"Her conduct is completely wrong because she is making our children scared."

A third parent, who asked not to be named to protect her child, called for the teacher's head.

"It's deplorable that any teacher could subject children to that kind of language. She is insensitive and to make it worse she is a LO teacher.

"I don't think an apology is sufficient. She should be dismissed immediately," said the parent. Steve Mabona, Gauteng education department spokesperson, said they will launch an investigation into the matter.

"We have been promoting nonracialism and will always advocate for same in our schooling If these utterances are attributed to an educator, it is indeed concerning. We will launch our investigation into circumstances surrounding," he said.

Commissioner for the SA Human Right Commission Angie Makwetla said they were not aware of the incident but undertook to looking into it.