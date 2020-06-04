Joburg teacher in hot water for threatening to put her knee on pupils' necks

A Joburg teacher could find herself in trouble after she threatened to put her knee on her learners’ necks if they failed to submit their assignments.

The Life Orientation teacher at Pinnacle College Kyalami threatened to re-enact the moments that led to American George Floyd’s death when a police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck, leading to him suffocating.

The teacher apparently made this remark during a Microsoft conference call with pupils on Thursday.

She later apologised for her utterances during another conference call which was recorded.

“It wasn't my intention and I didn't want to put someone down who lost their lives while people were watching and being helpless. I never wanted to offend you. I never wanted to offend Mr Floyd. I would never; I know you need time, but just know that I am not a person like that, I am not a racist person. I would never have done that. It was a silly thing that popped into my head,” she said.

The apology came after learners and parents reacted strongly to her threats.

The teacher allegedly previously told a black learner that she did not shake hands with people “of their kind” when the learner tried to shake her hand.