Bheki Cele and I agreed to disagree, says Busisiwe Mkhwebane on witness protection court ruling

On this matter, Mkhwebane stressed however that she was not in the wrong and neither did the court find her to be.

“It is important to stress the point that the court, in both the separate cases brought by the minister and Mr Zulu, did not traverse the merits of the public protector’s case. Accordingly, the public protector still holds the strong view that the constitutional duty to provide safety and security to citizens rests with the SAPS,” her office said.

Mkhwebane, however, did not take kindly to Cele’s statement issued earlier in which he said he had been “vindicated by the court”.

“It has always been clear that while protection of witnesses is paramount, it remains the sole responsibility of the National Prosecution Authority as stated in the Witness Protection Act. The public protector should have known this,” Cele said.

Mkhwebane said the “snide remarks” were uncalled for and reminded Cele of a Constitutional Court ruling that stated that an attack on the public protector’s office would undermine the constitutional project of the republic.

Of the two witnesses, Zulu was the one who had taken the matter of protection to court and on Thursday, the justice ministry said it could not provide him with protection.

“The March 26 order in the same division ordered that the Mr Zulu must [be] afforded temporary witness protection in section 8 while awaiting an application for protection from Mr Zulu,” justice ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said on Thursday.

“Zulu [has since] requested to be voluntary discharged as the programme does not provide the kind of service he needs, according to him. With his discharge, he still said he will forward an e-mail in this regard, which to date has not been received yet,” said Phiri.