Public protector employee suspended for writing and sharing 'disparaging' letter about Mkhwebane

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has put a Free State representative of her office on suspension after he allegedly distributed a “disparaging” letter he had addressed to her.

Her office announced on Thursday that it had put Sphelo Hamilton Samuel on precautionary suspension with immediate effect.

“Mr Samuel e-mailed the letter to the public protector and copied staff. The correspondence in question subsequently surfaced in the public domain. He then conducted extensive media interviews on the letter, during which he continued to disparage the public protector,” Mkhwebane’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe said.

He said Samuel had written and e-mailed the letter using office resources, including a branded letterhead and his official e-mail.

In so doing, Segalwe said, Samuel not only disrupted operations at the public protector and incited staff to turn against Mkhwebane, but he also abused the employer’s facilities to pursue his personal vendetta against the protector.