Should public protector have access to taxpayer records: Court to rule

Judge Peter Mabuse is expected to pass judgment on Monday in an application by Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter for an order declaring that the public protector’s subpoena powers do not extend to taxpayer records.

Kieswetter’s application was heard earlier this month in the high court in Pretoria.

The Sars boss argued that the revenue service was bound by law to preserve the secrecy of taxpayer information and legislation prevented it being shared with the public protector.

Sars sought the order after a request by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in 2018 for former president Jacob Zuma's tax records.

She sought the records as part of her investigation into claims that Zuma received monthly payments of R1m from Royal Security, headed by politically connected businessman Roy Moodley, in the first few months of his term in office in 2009.