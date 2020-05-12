Lockdown necessary, but the country's economy will never be the same again

It's near impossible to forecast with any certainty what awaits South Africans beyond the national lockdown. The only certainty at this stage is that things will not be as they were before.

Many of our social and economic constructs are being altered - hopefully for the better - as the whole world battles together to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Covid-19 crisis has forced many "nonessential" businesses to close temporarily to help reduce the infection rate and limit the effects of the virus on our already ailing healthcare system.

There is no doubt the lockdown will have a major negative impact on our economy, which is already embattled and wrestling with the triple threat of unemployment, inequality and poverty.