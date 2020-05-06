Africans should seek to emulate and not vilify China

This undermines the real scope of China's influence in Africa and the cooperation between China and Africa that is based on mutual respect for the benefit of both parties.

What has happened in Guangzhou city was simply an isolated incident, not the so called "discrimination of Africans". Although China has the Covid-19 epidemic under control, it faces the severe challenge of the imported cases and domestic resurgence of local cases.

Against this backdrop, the Guangzhou municipality government has been taking upgraded measures, including a compulsory 14 days of quarantine isolation in designated places for Chinese and foreign nationals, upon their entry to China.

During the implementation of the regulations, some occasional cases occurred due to misunderstanding and miscommunication.

Nigerian foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama issued a statement about the incident in China being misinterpreted by many Africans as "targeting", when in fact the Nigerians selected by the Chinese had tested positive for Covid-19 and needed to be quarantined, as per the requirements of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He also confirmed that an investigation found no evidence of so-called "mistreatment" of Nigerians in Guangzhou. He called on African people to take an objective and rational view on this issue.

Regrettably, some media outlets and anti-China racist groupings like #ChinaMustFall on Twitter and Facebook took the opportunity to distort the truth and sow discord and mistrust between China and Africa.

China has over the years demonstrated its firm, clear-cut and consistent position on the treatment of all foreign nationals in China.