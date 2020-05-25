Wave undue attack away from Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

The assessment and critique of civil servants is a crucial part of a vibrant constitutional democracy.

Therefore, the criticism against co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for some of the lockdown regulations she has gazetted or announced is in itself a normal part of democratic discourse.

What is troubling is the nature, the framing and, in some cases, the subtext of the critique.

Since government's flip-flopping on the sale of tobacco, Dlamini-Zuma has been in the firing line of those who are vehemently against the ban.

Many have pitted her against President Cyril Ramaphosa who they view - based on his initial announcement - as supporting the sale of cigarettes.

Since then, several media sources have painted Dlamini-Zuma as the driving force behind what many believe is an irrational and illogical ban on tobacco sales.

Let's be clear: the National Command Council, including Dlamini-Zuma, must account publicly for their decisions, and those regulations whose rationality is questionable must be challenged legally and otherwise.