The ugly truth about Bianca rightfully eliminates her

She was young, beautiful, charming and so close to using all these attributes to earn herself a key to the life of the rich and influential, all of which would have guaranteed her a glorious mention in our history books.

But the fabled door to power was suddenly slammed in the face of Bianca Schoombee after her "true side" was revealed this week.

In case you have not been following the news, Schoombee, a beautiful lass from the East Rand, was fast emerging as possibly our next Miss SA.

But black women who went to school with her in Germiston stepped out of the shadows and said: there is no way a virulent racist could be allowed to be the face of SA.

They revealed a slew of racist tweets which Schoombee gleefully posted when she was a high school pupil in 2014.

When the tweets were first revealed, Schoombee tried to explain them away, arguing that she was young and ignorant when she wrote them and has since grown up. But the evidence against her was overwhelming. It was not just one accidental tweet produced in the heat of an angry moment.

There was a whole slew of tweets. They exhibit a consistently hateful tone against black people and a sneering attitude towards fat people. Stuff you wouldn't associate with a Miss SA hopeful. It's a good thing these tweets were discovered now. Imagine if they were to be revealed when she was already a reigning queen.