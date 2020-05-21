Miss SA hopeful withdraws from pageant after offensive tweets resurface

The old tweets sparked outrage on social media, with many people calling for her removal from the pageant over the offending comments.

Schoombee initially tried to downplay the issue, saying she was “devastated” that someone dug up old tweets which displayed her “childhood in a negative light”.

Minutes later, however, she issued an apology, explaining that the tweets she made as a 14-year-old were not a reflection of who she is today and expressing hope that the public would forgive her, as she has forgiven herself and “moved on”.

Tweeps rejected the apology and remained relentless in their calls for her withdrawal.

SYNC Models, an agency claiming to represent Schoombee, confirmed in a tweet that the Miss SA hopeful had opted to withdraw from the competition. The agency added that it “supports her decision”.