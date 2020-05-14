'Parts of SA to move to level 3 at end May'

"For now, infections are mostly concentrated in a few metropolitan municipalities and districts in our country. It is important that we maintain stringent restrictions in those areas and restrict travel out of these areas to other parts of country with lower rates of infections," Ramaphosa said.

The announcement came as the Western Cape has recently overtaken Gauteng with the most number of recorded coronavirus infections.

"Those parts of the country with the highest rates of infection remain on level 4. We will make further announcements in this regard after the completion of the consultations we will have," Ramaphosa said.

"In the coming days, we will also be announcing certain changes to level 4 regulations to expand permitted business activities in a number of sectors in the retail, [and] the e-commerce..."

The president said the process of consultations would begin immediately.

"We will immediately begin a process of consultation with relevant stakeholders on the proposal that by the end of May most of the country should be placed on alert level 3," he said.

"Alert levels 3 to 1 allow a progressively greater relaxation of restrictions... some areas of the country may be designated at a particular alert level, while others may be designated at other levels," Ramaphosa said

Ramaphosa said the approach was a cautious one which was guided by "best available evidence".