The cancellation of next year’s British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa is a prospect too ghastly to contemplate.

The country‚ according to an independent study‚ can potentially benefit from a R6.5 billion shot in the arm from the tour‚ and will throw SA Rugby‚ already treading water‚ a timely lifeline.

Lions tours are huge money spinners as up to 40,000 travelling spectators pound cash registers on their quadrennial crusade.

In 2017 New Zealand Rugby (NZL) reported record profits on the back of the Lions’ tour of that country amassing R371m.

Moreover‚ the tour contributed R2.72 billion to New Zealand’s GDP.