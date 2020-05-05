'This brouhaha should not even be there': Ramaphosa on cigarette U-turn

"It so happens that it was done on a very controversial issue. This is by no means the only issue where we've listened to our people and changed tack," he said.

He said it was a matter decided on collectively.

"Listening to our people, we heard the serious concerns raised by our people, health wise, and we decided we should reexamine that. We discussed it and changed our position," he said.

Ramaphosa said there was nothing wrong with anyone changing their minds.

"You can ask yourself whether you've ever changed your mind on anything and you'll find you've done it more times than just sticking to a position you may have taken originally. So this brouhaha on this issue really should not even be there," he said.

He said nobody in government was trying to pursue any vested interest regarding the ban.

"The only interest we are pursuing is the health and interest of our people, that is all. Finish and klaar," he said.

Asked about his views on members of the tobacco industry taking government to court over the banning of cigarettes, Ramaphosa said he had faith the country's courts would assess the matter and make a decision accordingly.