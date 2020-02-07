WATCH |Why cheetahs are running the race of a lifetime

The world’s fastest land animal may not be able to run away from extinction. Cheetahs can sprint up to 120 kilometres per hour while on the hunt. But humans have turned them into prey.

Their population is decreasing to the point of endangerment. Although conservationists suspect there are 6 000 left, it’s an unproven estimate. Roughly 3 500 free-roaming cheetahs have been recorded in southern Africa. These speedsters are now in a race against time.

With trademark tears and spots for camouflage, cheetahs are one of the most recognisable big cats. Their incredible speed is supported by their strong tails, which help stabilise them on quick turns.