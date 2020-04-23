Allow healthcare workers to do their Jobs unhindered - Deputy health minister

Deputy health minister Dr Joe Phaahla has called on members of the community to open their gates to allow healthcare workers to conduct Covid-19 screening.

Speaking during his visit at Shiluvani Clinic in Maake village, Limpopo, where he later led a door-to-door screening, Phaahla said the screening of residents is very important after government encouraged people to stay in their homes as one of the measures to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

"We are here to monitor the screening progress and also to encourage residents to welcome healthcare workers and cooperate with them. Also, residents should be honest with the information they give to the health officials," he said.

Sowetan has learned that a healthcare worker was attacked by dogs when she entered a resident's home for screening in Tzaneen on Monday.