Allow healthcare workers to do their Jobs unhindered - Deputy health minister
Deputy health minister Dr Joe Phaahla has called on members of the community to open their gates to allow healthcare workers to conduct Covid-19 screening.
Speaking during his visit at Shiluvani Clinic in Maake village, Limpopo, where he later led a door-to-door screening, Phaahla said the screening of residents is very important after government encouraged people to stay in their homes as one of the measures to stop the spread of the deadly virus.
"We are here to monitor the screening progress and also to encourage residents to welcome healthcare workers and cooperate with them. Also, residents should be honest with the information they give to the health officials," he said.
Sowetan has learned that a healthcare worker was attacked by dogs when she entered a resident's home for screening in Tzaneen on Monday.
Limpopo health department spokesman Neil Shikwambana confirmed that a female healthcare worker was attacked by a vicious dog and sustained minor injuries.
"It is reported that the owner was in the house when healthcare workers found the gate open and went to the door. While two workers were about to knock at the door a dog came from nowhere and attacked them," he said.
Shikwambana said one managed to escape the attack but unfortunately the other one was attacked.
"The owner later came out to restrain the dog. We couldn't open criminal charges against the owner because we were advised by police that the incident happened in his home," he said.
Phaahla was accompanied by Mopani district mayor Pule Shayi and mayor of the Greater Tzaneen local municipality Maripe Mangena, who also joined door-to-door screening in several homes.
Shikwambana said healthcare workers only ask questions about headaches and flu symptoms, hence it is important to tell them the truth.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.