Unique ATMs to save rural Sassa clients cash blues

The South African Post Office (Sapo) is set to roll out 10,000 cashless ATMs to rural communities next month after the success of a pilot project in KwaZulu-Natal, where grant beneficiaries received payments at registered spaza shops.

The post office's cashless payment solution was first mooted several years ago but not implemented. It is aimed at promoting local economic activities by allowing grant recipients to get their money without travelling long distances to nearest towns.

Sapo, which facilitates payment to seven million SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) recipients, will introduce the initiative in other parts of SA.

Sapo chief information officer Refilwe Kekana said most of the grant beneficiaries always have to spend money to receive their grants while leaving struggling business in their own communities.

"Our Sassa customers pay to get paid, and they have to travel from rural villages to established urban areas to access payments infrastructure.

"We want to change the narrative by bringing payments of social grants closer to where people live. The latter will result in improved customer convenience, Sassa customer costs savings and local economic development," Kekana said.

Kekana said the cashless ATMs will be placed at vetted spazas shop or informal merchants.