Loan shark practice hits hungry elderly

Many poor, elderly people are not able to register for free government food parcels as their identity and social grant cards are held by loan sharks.

Sowetan spoke to three pensioners from Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, who missed out on food parcels which were part of government's relief efforts during the lockdown.

Township loan sharks, commonly known as mashonisa, keep pensioners' grant cards and their ID cards as a "guarantee" until the 30-day loan has been repaid, mostly at grossly illegal interest, which can be 100% in other cases.

The three pensioners said they were forced to borrow again from the mashonisa to be able to buy groceries.

Daniel Maluleka, 64, said he was desperate to get the free food parcels which were being distributed in the township since the lockdown started.

"It's now difficult for me to register for these food parcels because I don't have my ID with me because... I was desperate to put food on the table [and went to a mashonisa]."

Maluleka said his monthly pension grant was unable to last him a week as he was taking care of two of his unemployed adult children and their two children.

"My Sassa card and ID are currently in the hands of a loan shark and I'm afraid when I get paid my grant next month the loan shark will take all my money and I have to go back and borrow from him again," he said.