South Africa

Mboweni gives clarity on social grant top-ups that will end in six months

By Naledi Shange - 24 April 2020 - 16:20
The topped-up grants are a temporary relief measure during the coronavirus pandemic.
The topped-up grants are a temporary relief measure during the coronavirus pandemic.
Image: South African Gov‏ via Twitter

Finance minister Tito Mboweni on Friday shed more light on the top-ups that will be given to social grant beneficiaries during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mboweni said each child registered with the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) would receive an additional R300 in May.

“From June we'll change the way the system works a little. From June to October caregivers — typically mothers — will get an additional R500 each month,” he said.

This meant that as from June regardless of how many children a caregiver had registered, their additional top up would be capped at R500 on top of the normal social grant amount.

Meanwhile, all other grants would be topped up by R250 a month for the next six months.

“A special Covid-19 social relief of distress grant of R350 a month for the next six months will be paid to individuals who are unemployed and do not receive any other form of social grant or UIF payment,” he said.

The government had set aside R50bn for the social security grants during this period.

Mboweni stressed that this amount would assist those who were most desperately affected by the virus and added that these were simply temporary measures, because of the situation at hand.

At the end of the stipulated period, the top-ups would cease.

“I am quite certain that our people will work together with us to understand the situation,” Mboweni said.

SA's 'missing middle' going hungry

South Africa's 'missing middle' is going hungry. These are people who do not qualify for social grants but are not fully employed.
News
2 days ago

Food parcels fiasco affords state a chance to fix systems

The biggest challenge that the government is facing is the need to ensure that every family has access to food and social relief grants as part of ...
Opinion
9 hours ago

Up to eight million may benefit from Covid-19 basic grant

Six to eight million unemployed South Africans stand to benefit from government's newly announced R350 grant relief scheme to mitigate against ...
News
19 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Easing the lockdown: Ramaphosa announces phased re-opening of SA economy
Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem
X