Mental health needs extra care during this trying time

The SA government has put in place measures focused on containing the Covid-19 outbreak, including school closures, remote working policies, and restricting domestic and international travel.

While this is a responsive step, it is important that interventions should also focus on prevention and ensuring that the healthcare system is adequately equipped to respond to the growing demand to access mental healthcare services.

The Covid-19 pandemic poses an urgent threat to both the physical welfare of individuals and the collective economic health of our communities. But there is also a looming mental-health crisis just waiting to erupt.

There are acute mental-health issues: people in addiction recovery without access to physical meetings, economic anxiety from job losses, financial instability and business closures, depression fuelled by physical seclusion, feelings of isolation, loneliness, panic and fear.

For those who suffer with anxiety disorders such as obsessive-compulsive disorder, agoraphobia and panic disorder, the virus has inadvertently validated many of the fears they have long worked to counter as irrational.