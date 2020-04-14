Dislike of partners a Covid-19 lockdown consequence, depression hotline shows

“Mental health is very real. This pandemic is once again making us realise we need to not just consider physical health but also mental health,” Tracy says.

Aside from giving young adults relationship advice, she’s also got calls from people who are now spending more time with loved ones who have a mental health condition.

“There are also people seeking understanding of mental health issues like depression, anxiety, bipolar disorders. They’ve never had to be this close to someone to deal with it and they’re reaching out for help,” Tracy says.

Some of these people have also reached out to Sadag on Facebook through the daily Facebook Live chats with experts. Chambers says these sessions have seen close to 12,000 people connecting to the lunchtime sessions. The comments from those sessions show that people are feeling more depressed and more anxious.

Some of the comments from the Facebook Live Chats:

“It feels like my whole life is falling apart with this current situation.”

“How do I balance work (working from home), while I have a 1-year-old running around.”

“How do I get over suicidal feelings and the feeling of cutting myself.”

“I am currently right in the middle of an anxiety attack and all alone.”

“Covid-19 has made me more fearful and if having an anxiety disorder isn’t bad enough, I feel trapped with the lockdown. Panic at times. Trouble sleeping worried when everything will go back to normal. So filled with uncertainty making me feel sick to my stomach and feel like throwing up sometimes.”

The Sadag call centre’s Suicide Crisis Helpline is open — all day, every day. Call 0800-456-789 SMS 31393.

For an emergency, contact Sadag on 0800 567 567.