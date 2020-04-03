Trying to brave eerie city in mom's absence is a hassle

One of the recurring themes when I talk to my female friends during this lockdown is the fear for our safety. Not only are we afraid of contracting Covid-19, we are worried that we could fall victim to crime or gender-based violence in the midst of the turmoil that is facing our country.

When we head out to go and buy essentials we also have to worry about men who may turn their frustrations out onto us.

Most of this worry also stemmed from witnessing a man beat up a woman who I assumed was his girlfriend or wife last week just before the lockdown commenced.

He punched her and she fell to the floor where he proceeded to kick her in full view of the passers by. The men around started to beat him up in retaliation but I told my e-hailing driver that this was only the beginning of women paying with their lives for the current turmoil.

But being alone has also been good to me. I get to wake up later than usual and wear my favourite outfit of no pants and no bra even though I am still required to work during the lockdown period.

When it gets quiet I listen to one of my favourite artists Bongeziwe Mabandla and dance alone to my favourite Beyonce singles. Meanwhile, my cousins who ran to the villages before the shutdown are now being forced by their parents to do spring cleaning in Autumn!

Twenty one days is a long time to be alone. It will be a big test on my mental health but it will be manageable. However if Matamela extends the time, I may need a couple hours to hit the N1 to reach the warmth of home.