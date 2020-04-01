Coronavirus fear adds to woes of women facing GBV as well

As the coronavirus cuts a swathe through the entire world, leaving tens of thousands dead in its wake, many women in SA must endure a second virus for which there are minimal eradication efforts.

Whereas the 21-day lockdown is a bold attempt to arrest the spread of the coronavirus, the period of isolation at home for the entire nation also brings into sharp relief the plague of poverty, domestic abuse and gender-based violence that thousands of women must contend with on a daily basis.

While the coronavirus is trending on all social media platforms, it collides with an epidemic of increased socioeconomic, psychological and physical stress for women.

In SA, 46% of women are unemployed and 63% of black women are living below the lower poverty line.

Global pandemics, humanitarian emergencies and natural disasters bring the world together to work towards a solution.

However, while women suffer physical assault, psychological abuse, social abuse, financial abuse and sexual assault, no social reform laboratories are occupied with ridding this scourge permanently.

A woman, who is the face of thousands of her sisters, has to work in a city or province far removed from her family home.