Spotters should stay in place to beat GBV

A brilliant radical feminist, Palomino Jama, makes the argument that spotters deployed in public spaces by minister of police Bheki Cele to ensure the public is obeying new regulations in minimising the spread of Covid-19, should remain there to help with gender-based violence.

As I listened to President Cyril Ramaphosa announce that SA will be going into a national lockdown in the next 48 hours, I found myself thinking deeply about Jama's argument.

The containment of Covid-19, a novel coronavirus pandemic, must be the priority of every government. Ramaphosa made the right call in declaring this lockdown. It is the only way for us to contain the spread of this virus which has the potential to wreak havoc on our country's already fragile healthcare system.

And if Italy and Spain, developed nations in the most developed region of the world, are being decimated in the way they are, then we must prepare ourselves for serious trouble. But however fragile our healthcare system and limited our resources, the containment strategy is certainly an important step in the right direction.

But this and the measures put in place to regulate it has made me think deeply about the idea of declaring a state of disaster and locking down a country.