Broadcast lessons important step to bridge education inequalities

The government's announcement of the closure of schools two weeks ago due to the national state of disaster indeed kicked off an important conversation about online education in SA.

Similarly, universities and TVET colleges were ordered to shut down until April 15 as the higher education department prepared some for online learning to mitigate against the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the sector.

Increasingly, schools and parents across the country have begun embracing the use of technology to augment and, in some cases, replace some traditional methods of teaching and learning.