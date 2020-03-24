KZN increases tracer teams, puts in plans to ensure schoolchildren are fed

“The beds available have been increased with the support of the private sector and in every town quarantine sites have been identified.”

Through its Operation Sukuma Sakhe programme, provincial government war rooms will identify vulnerable communities and food-insecure families to provide help during the lockdown.

For children who get their only meal from school — and therefore miss out when schools are closed — the programme is trying to ensure, through its war rooms, that those families get food.

Premier Sihle Zikalala said people lining up to receive their grants were being encouraged to maintain social distance and preventive measures.