'I get teary when I think of this': Zulu king slams sex education at school

The thought of pupils receiving comprehensive sexuality education makes King Goodwill Zwelithini so disgusted that he becomes teary.

The Zulu monarch has previously made his views known about the programme the department of basic education aims to introduce to empower pupils.

At the official opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Tuesday, the king was particularly passionate and emotional in expressing his disapproval.

“Schools will be able to teach our children about sex, oral sex, masturbation — without the permission of parents. I have seen the illustrations and it is disgusting,” said Zwelithini.

“Honourable members, I get teary when I think of this. It is disgusting. This is not what our culture teaches and it is anti-Christ.”