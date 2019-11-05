No to sex education plan

There are messages on social media, saying comprehensive sex education (CSE) is going to be taught at our primary schools as from next year. I don't know whose children are going to be taught this rubbish and by who? - Chopo

Minister must stop this

Is the so-called comprehensive sex education already in our schools? I'm asking this because of a petition circulating on the internet, asking basic education minister to stop the teaching of CSE in our schools. - Johane

Save us from loud music

The festive season is almost upon us. Some people will celebrate by playing the loudest, most intolerable music in total disregard to the community. Can the authorities please come to our rescue? - James Mathye

Blessers are women abusers

A blesser is mostly a rich man who has licensed himself to abuse younger women sexually, mentally and emotionally then rewards them with his money. He seldom helps poor young men. - OJ Mangwana

Boks' camaraderie impressive

On Saturday, I was impressed with the spirit that prevailed among the Springbok players on and off the field. They have proved on the balance of reasons that we can all be a united SA, working towards a common goal. - Chopo