Swede deal a dream move for Le Roux

Promising midfielder Luke le Roux feels his recent switch to Swedish outfit Varbergs from SuperSport United can open the door to his Olympic dream.

Le Roux penned a four-year deal with Varbergs after impressing the club's technical panel on trial in September. The lad from Stellenbosch, who turns 20 next month, has since set his sight on making the final Olympic squad that will represent SA from July 24 to August 9 in Tokyo, Japan.

"I believe that this move can play a role in helping me realise my dream of going to the Olympics to represent my country,'' Le Roux told Sowetan from the city of Varberg in Sweden.

"However, I don't want to put myself under pressure. For now I just want to play, enjoy myself and give my best at all times, hoping the national team coaches will notice."