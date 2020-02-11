Local government crisis rooted in incompetence and corruption

The poor performance of local government is the clearest indicator of a governance crisis in SA and needs to be a focus in the State of the Nation Address.

The crisis is rooted in the lack of appropriate skills and capacity, unethical conduct in increasing incidents of corruption and maladministration, as well the structural reality of social inequality in SA.

Most municipalities are characterised by high levels of indebtedness, declining quality and consistency of service delivery, as well as poor audit outcomes.

The annual audits are significant as a measure of governance performance. Only 18 of the country's 278 municipalities obtained clean audits in the 2017/2018 period.

In 2019 the auditor-general Kimi Makwetu once again flagged declining accountability standards.

Poor management and controls result in the misuse of fiscal resources. These are not accounted for in the manner required by public finance management laws.

"Evidence of these is largely incomplete projects, unsupervised projects, lack of maintenance of significant service delivery infrastructure and haphazard road maintenance projects and infrastructure," said Makwetu.