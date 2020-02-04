No tables, chairs means learners have to sit on floor

Pupils at an overcrowded school in Schoemansdal, outside Malalane, Mpumalanga, are forced to sit on the floor and some on tables because there is a shortage of furniture.

Teachers said there were about 70 pupils in each class.

Parents at Lugebhuta High School said they have been buying furniture for the school for years without the department's assistance.

When Sowetan visited the school yesterday, pupils sat on the floor during class.

"We engaged the department to buy us tables and chairs but they told us to use our money for maintenance and we have other important things in the school like safety.

"As we speak, not only our school has a problem like this. Most schools here have the same problem of furniture. The department renovated our school but now in the classes children are standing or sitting on the floor during lessons," said the chairperson of the school governing body (SGB), Mnguni Qwabe.