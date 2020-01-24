Twitter divided over viral video of Patrice Motsepe saying 'Africa loves Trump'
Patrice Motsepe stirs debate on Twitter as a video of him saying Africa loves Donald Trump trends.
“Africa loves America, Africa loves you and it's very important for America to do well. We want you to do well and the success of America is the success of the world.”
These were the words of billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe that have caused a stir on social media. Motsepe was sitting among some of the world's most influential businessmen, including US President Donald Trump, at a dinner at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.
In the viral video, Trump speaks glowingly of the businessmen at the table, and asks them to introduce themselves.
“Around the table tonight we have the greatest businessmen in the world, they are names that I know very well and faces that I know very well, usually from looking at business publications for many years,” he says, before turning to Motsepe and saying, “We'll start with you.”
Africa loves Donald Trump according to Patrice Motsepe #BabesMampintsha #ThursdayMotivation #etvScandal #Uyajola99 #djzinhle #Mampintsha #thursdaymorning #GRAMMYs #CoronavirusOutbreak @_AfricanSoil @AdvoBarryRoux pic.twitter.com/D0U7rpTjmm— Ndisha Makhari (@ndisha) January 23, 2020
Not all tweeps agreed that Africa loves America, and while some came to Motsepe's defence, there didn't seem to be agreement on the issue.
So did folks think Patrice Motsepe and Cyril Ramaphosa became billionaires in South Africa by telling racists the truth? ?— Sharné Zoë (@Zoe_SZi) January 24, 2020
What Motsepe did was uncalled for; you can't go anywhere in the world and speak on half of an entire continent. Every country has its own President & international relations representatives that can speak for themselves— Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) January 24, 2020
His utterances are dangerous and very irresponsible pic.twitter.com/wHTyPJirg6
People worried about what Motsepe said but they themselves worship Americans everyday. Their culture, celebrities, entertainment etc. Start with yourself first before bashing him. You love America and Americans.— Kemiso Motholo (@KemisoMo) January 24, 2020
Motsepe has some truth. Love is not just a feeling but also acts of reverence and honor. African leaders revere imperialism and capitalism.— Naledi Chirwa (@NalediChirwa) January 24, 2020
South Africa is worse. Couldn’t even defend the poultry industry because Trump wanted to dump his toxic chickens here. That’s love.
Black South Africans who became Billionaires post 1994, did it at the expense of the Rest of South Africans! Basically sold out! Now they want to extend the nonsense to the rest of the continent! Patrice Motsepe DOES NOT speak on behalf of Africans. Motsepe LIED! #PatriceMotsepe— African (@ali_naka) January 24, 2020
Patrice Motsepe doing everything he can to make sure Africa is never involved in World War 3! I stan?? pic.twitter.com/T41UoyLDQo— ??????? ??????️???? (@unclescrooch) January 24, 2020
Patrice Motsepe is 100% correct. In a globalized world, the success of America becomes the success of Africa and so on and so forth. Long Live Patrice— Olwethu Sipuka (@osipuka) January 24, 2020
According to Patrice Motsepe the whole of Africa including South Africa loves Donald Trump. He told this to Trump in his face. #PatriceMotsepe #DonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/uzTicVUOVf— Man’s NOT Barry Roux (@AdvoBarryRoux) January 24, 2020
Patrice Motsepe is very intelligent and knows why he said what he said as a business man so liberals and commi bandits must just sit down pic.twitter.com/zaB7aWasu0— Aah!! Jola ?? (@CirocDavid) January 24, 2020
For sure when Patrice Motsepe said Africa loves Donald Trump he was referring to Africa Rainbow Minerals (ARM) not my mother continent. pic.twitter.com/0muG2azNfD— Azania Afrika (@SAYoungLion) January 24, 2020
Aowa Patrice Motsepe who send to go tell @realDonaldTrump that Afrika love him? Which Afrika? Please papa count me out if your sibara send you to say this he is completely lost Afrika does not love killers pic.twitter.com/fN1LQ2uaoV— BlackCulture (@BlackCulture_HM) January 24, 2020
