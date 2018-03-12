What do Patrice Motsepe, Trump and a Zim telecoms entrepreneur have in common?

South African mining mogul, Patrice Motsepe, American president Donald Trump and Zimbabwean telecommunications entrepreneur, Strive Masiyiwa, have all made it onto

'The World's Billionaires' 2018 list published by Forbes.

This elite group of 2,208 billionaires from 72 countries and territories are worth $9.1 trillion, up 18% since last year.

While Motsepe and Trump have been on the list before, the Zimbabwean businessman, Masiyiwa, is listed for the first time this year.

List of all four South African billionaires, including rank and worth:

202. Nicky Oppenheimer (diamonds) - $7.7 B

228. Johann Rupert(luxury goods) - $7 B

924. Koos Bekker (media, investments) - $2.6 B

1020. Patrice Motsepe (mining) - $2.4 B



Zimbabwe's Strive Masiyiwa is 1650th on the list coming in with a net worth of $1.4 B, while Trump dropped 222 places down the list and is now 766th with a net worth of $3.1 B.

The countries with the most billionaires are America with 585 followed by Mainland China with 373.

Centi-billionaire Jeff Bezos moved ahead of Bill Gates to secure the list’s top spot for the first time, becoming the only person to appear in the Forbes ranks with a 12-figure fortune.

There are 259 newcomers and 121 drop outs.

List of top 10 billionaires (click here for the full list):

1. Jeff Bezos - $112 B

2. Bill Gates - $90 B

3. Warren Buffett - $84 B

4. Bernard Arnault - $72 B

5. Mark Zuckerberg - $71 B

6. Amancio Ortega - $70 B

7. Carlos Slim - $67.1 B

8. Charles Koch - $60 B

8. David Koch - $60 B

10. Larry Ellison - $58.5 B