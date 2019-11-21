Why transformed companies win, each and every time

Transformed businesses don't just meet human capital diversity goals; they also meet (and usually exceed) performance targets too. That is not just an opinion, but a clear-cut fact.

McKinsey's 2015 Why Diversity Matters survey, which is based on the feedback from 366 public companies worldwide, has found that businesses in the top quartile for ethnic and racial diversity in management were 33% more likely to outperform their homogenous peers on profitability.

Recent reports have since reiterated this. The 2018 How Diverse Leadership Teams Boost Innovation assessment by the Boston Consulting Group, for instance, shows that companies with diverse management teams are more innovative and productive. As a result, they enjoy up to 19% higher revenues than businesses with non-diverse management teams.

In other words, the most successful companies are those that represent all of their customers, not just a select few.

Incorporating a variety of cultural and racial backgrounds, genders and perceptions in your teams, boards and executive committees, enables you to serve all audiences and develop solutions that cater to a much-wider market.

This turns your business into an agent of change that maximises every opportunity in a highly competitive market. Create an environment where your people are unlimited in their opportunities, growth and development and you will have a company with unlimited potential.