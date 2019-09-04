South Africa

Police arrest man in connection with hanging of four children

By Orrin Singh - 04 September 2019 - 13:55
Ayakha Jiyane with her siblings, Siphesihle, Khwezi and Kuhlekonke Mpungose died on Tuesday
Image: Supplied

A KwaZulu-Natal man accused of hanging his three biological children and his stepdaughter has been arrested by police.

Three of the children, Siphesihle, Khwezi and Kuhlekonke Mpungose, were found hanging, by their mother, at their Wyebank home on Tuesday afternoon.  Grade 11 Pinetown Girls' High school pupil Ayakha Jiyane was found hanging in bushes in New Germany on Tuesday night.

KZN MEC for social development Nonhlanhla Koza - along with police - confirmed a short while ago that the man, believed to be in his 40s, was arrested in Claremont, west of Durban.

He is understood to have been hiding in bushes.

Police spokesman Col Thembeka Mbele said a 44-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday.

"He was arrested in Kwadabeka Sub 5. He will face four counts of murder."

