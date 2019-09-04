Police arrest man in connection with hanging of four children

KZN MEC for social development Nonhlanhla Koza - along with police - confirmed a short while ago that the man, believed to be in his 40s, was arrested in Claremont, west of Durban.

He is understood to have been hiding in bushes.

Police spokesman Col Thembeka Mbele said a 44-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday.

"He was arrested in Kwadabeka Sub 5. He will face four counts of murder."