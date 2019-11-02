Rugby

WATCH | Pubs, taverns and homes erupt after Boks win the World Cup

By Jeff Wicks and Marc Strydom - 02 November 2019 - 15:39
There were scenes of elation at the KwaGqalane Tavern in Zwide, Port Elizabeth, where Bok captain Siya Kolisi watched South Africa win the 2007 final. Here Kolisi lifts the Webb Ellis Cup with President Cyril Ramaphosa at the International Stadium Yokohama in Yokohama.
Image: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP

Pubs, taverns, shebeens, homes and viewing areas around SA erupted at around 12.55pm on Saturday as the final whistle was blown to signal the end of the Rugby World Cup final in which the Springboks convincingly beat England 32-12 in Tokyo.

There were also scenes of elation at the KwaGqalane Tavern in Zwide, Port Elizabeth, where Bok captain Siya Kolisi watched South Africa win the 2007 final.

There had been a street party and big outdoor screen erected in front of the tavern.

Homeless people in Cape Town were invited to watch the game at The Hope Exchange in the CBD, hosted by the charity the Ladies of Love in Roeland Street, where celebrations were as excitable.

And there were other pubs and homes across the country where people of all ages celebrated the sporting glory.

