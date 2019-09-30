West African countries accept Ramaphosa's apology for xenophobic violence

The presidential special envoys have told heads of states in West African countries that South Africans are generally not xenophobic, despite attacks on foreign nationals.

President Cyril Ramaphosa received a preliminary report from the delegation led by former energy minister Jeff Radebe.

“They further drew the attention of heads of state and government to the sincere, public apologies extended by President Ramaphosa about the unfortunate events in South Africa; expressing government’s view that such acts of criminality and violence represented neither South Africa’s values systems, nor the sentiments of South Africans, particularly against foreign nationals living in the country,” said the president’s spokesperson Khusela Diko.

Following the recent attacks on foreign nationals that essentially pitted South Africa against other African countries, Ramaphosa sent a delegation led by Radebe to West African countries to mend relations.

Diko said the delegation informed Ramaphosa that the heads of state of the countries visited, which were Nigeria, Niger, Ghana and Senegal, had accepted Ramaphosa’s public apology over the violent xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals which he issued at the memorial service of the former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe.