SA, Nigeria mend strained relations

Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian president, has called on his countrymen to respect and abide by the laws of their host nation.

Buhari is on his first official state visit to SA since the national general elections in May to strengthen ties, especially in trade and investments, between the two countries.

But the recent spate of xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in SA dominated his discussions with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Relations between the two countries soured following the attacks, and SA businesses in Nigeria were also targeted in retaliation.

Buhari, who during the height of the attacks sent a team to meet Ramaphosa to ensure the safety of his people, has now called on Nigerians to respect SA laws.

"When you are in a country, you study the people and the laws and you get yourself in line with the authorities and the people," said Buhari.

"If you do anything outside the people's understanding and agreement, eventually they will not accept it. This is a very well-known thing and we discussed this thing as I said in depths with the president."