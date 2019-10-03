Ramaphosa and Nigerian president Buhari vow to work together to prevent any xenophobic attacks

The recent spate of violent xenophobic attacks are unacceptable and they can never happen again, Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari told President Cyril Ramaphosa during his state visit to South Africa.

The two countries signed a total of 32 agreements that would further strengthen ties between them in trade and industry, investment, energy, defence and security, immigration, justice, and police, among others.

Buhari and Ramaphosa agreed that the recent xenophobic attacks put a lot of things at risk for the two countries and the Nigerian president called on South Africa to put in place mechanisms to stop any such attacks before they happen.

During a joint media briefing at the Union Buildings, Buhari said he had agreed with Ramaphosa that the two countries would initiate measures to prevent such attacks.

“Our two countries have also agreed to address the challenges in our relations including ... challenges that saw attacks against foreign nationals, including Nigerians, and their properties which we strongly condemn,” said Buhari.

“We have decided to work and take concrete measures together to prevent the reoccurrence of such unacceptable incidents in the future.”

Buhari is on his first official state visit since Ramaphosa took over the presidency and the two countries are on a quest to strengthen ties.