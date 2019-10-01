Probe Bheki Cele bribe claims thoroughly

Bribery allegations against police minister Bheki Cele are serious and have to be investigated further.

Yesterday, Crime Intelligence officer Dhanajaya Naidoo told the state capture inquiry that he believes Cele was paid by corruption-accused intelligence officer Solomon Lazarus.

Naidoo said the head of Crime Intelligence had just informed Lazarus that he would be moved out of the secret service account division and that he had resisted the move. Instead, he made arrangements to meet Cele, who was police commissioner at the time.

He said the meeting took place at businessman Panganathan "Timmy" Marimuthu's home in Durban in 2009, and was attended by himself, Marimuthu, Lazarus and they were later joined by Cele.