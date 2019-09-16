Mabasa earns coach's praises

Orlando Pirates interim coach Rulani Mokwena couldn't stop raving about Tshegofatso Mabasa's character and work rate following the striker's brace in the 2-1 win over Chippa United at the weekend.

Mabasa's two goals in the space of two minutes in the early stages of the second half at Orlando Stadium gifted Mokwena his first win in charge of the Buccaneers. Mokwena succeeded Milutin Sredojevic, who resigned abruptly last month.

"Apart from just the goals that he [Mabasa] scored, the amount of work that he did. we asked him to do a lot of work on the three [Chippa defenders in] [Frederic] Nsabiyumva, [Boikanyo] Komane and [Kelvin] Moyo,'' said Mokwena.

"We asked him to do a lot of work in terms of assisting us with high press and helping us to press and defend in smaller areas, he was outstanding.

"[In terms of] his movement of the ball, there's still a lot of work to be done.''

The Bucs mentor also spoke fondly of Mabasa's personality. The 22-year-old sharpshooter joined the Sea Robbers from Bloemfontein Celtic before the start of the season, having bagged 10 goals across all competitions the previous term.