WATCH|'I'm ashamed to be a South African' - shop owner after Jeppe violence

About 2km from the busy streets surrounding the Jeppe police station, several car dealership and shop owners in Malvern, Johannesburg, pick up the pieces after protesters ran rampant in the area on Sunday.

Tears flow as family members of Salbro Auto hopelessly walk through their car dealership which has been burnt to the ground.

Nothing but burnt down frames of 40 cars, which were once worth millions, are left.

Four of the dealership's burnt cars which protesters attempted to steal stood outside the gates in Jules Street.

The Salajee family has had the dealership since 1991. Owner Abdallah Salajee said when they closed shop on Saturday afternoon "everything was fine".

Salajee said they were alerted to the violence in the area on Sunday by the owner of a workshop next door.

"Overnight things happened, you come back to nothing on Monday morning. Last night there was not a minute of sleep.

"We feel terrible and we can't handle it. You can't even complain to the police or anyone," he told our sister publication TimesLIVE.