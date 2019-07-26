BREAKING | Ramaphosa hands affidavit to state capture inquiry on 'relationship' with Guptas
President Cyril Ramaphosa has submitted an affidavit to the commission of inquiry into state capture explaining whether he has had relations with the Guptas or Bosasa.
Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo‚ speaking on Friday‚ said that Ramaphosa has requested that the commission make the contents of the affidavit public.
"I thought that as president‚ he should be the first to give the commission his own affidavit .… The president accepted that this was necessary … He also undertook to encourage cabinet ministers that when they are approached by the commission in this regard‚ they should cooperate‚" said Zondo.
He added that Ramaphosa had submitted his affidavit in early July.
This is a developing story.
1. Ramphosa meets Gupta brothers for the first time 21 December 2012 at an ANC briefing [SABC] after the 53rd ANC conference in Bloem. Can’t recall which brothers #StateCaptureInquiry #RamaphosaAffidavit— Angelo Coppola (@AngeloCoppolaSA) July 26, 2019
3. In April 2016 he meets Gupta brothers again when they came to the ANC to complain about their closed bank accounts. Ramaphosa says he raised the Waterkloof landing. #StateCaptureInquiry #RamaphosaAffidavit— Angelo Coppola (@AngeloCoppolaSA) July 26, 2019
5. On bosasa [global operations], Ramaphosa says there was some overlap between Agrizzi and himself when he worked for the Molope group. But cant recall any interaction. #StateCaptureInquiry #RamaphosaAffidavit— Angelo Coppola (@AngeloCoppolaSA) July 26, 2019
7. Watson and Mathenjwa attend Andile Ramaphosa wedding in Uganda in August 2018. 150 to 200 guests flew from SA. #StateCaptureInquiry #RamaphosaAffidavit— Angelo Coppola (@AngeloCoppolaSA) July 26, 2019