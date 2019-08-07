'I will fight to protect Reserve Bank's independence,' warns Lesetja Kganyago

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said on Wednesday he would fight to protect the central bank's independence if it was jeopardised by plans to bring it into public ownership.

He has been vocal in expressing concerns over plans by the ANC to nationalise the Reserve Bank, with some party factions also saying that the Bank should have an expanded mandate with a more specific focus on jobs.

The central bank governor said that he would not engage in internal ANC party squabbles, but he would strongly defend the bank's independence if it was threatened by any government proposals.

"This conversation ... confuses ownership with the mandate of the institution and the independence of the institution," Kganyago said at a briefing. "If it ends up happening and nationalisation takes place, what would we go to war about? When our independence is threatened, that's when you will see us taking up the fight."

The primary focus of the bank's monetary policy is price stability, but it also seeks to ensure sustainable growth.

Unlike most central banks in the world, SA's Reserve Bank is privately owned.

But some ANC members have said the people should have sovereignty over the bank, and at a party conference in 2017 the ANC resolved to move it into full state ownership, saying that its current status is an historical anomaly. Officials have pledged any change to the Bank's status will be implemented responsibly.