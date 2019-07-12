De Lille on NPA's decision not to prosecute: 'I knew all along I was innocent'

"I knew all along I was innocent." This is what Good party leader Patricia de Lille said after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) announced it will not prosecute her.

The NPA on Wednesday said it had declined to prosecute the former mayor of Cape Town after the DA claimed she attempted to solicit a bribe from a businessman and laid another complaint related to renovations done at her home.

"There is no reasonable prospect that the state would succeed in proving this in the light of the evidence contradicting the complaint‚ the probabilities and the absence of corroboration."

In an interview on Radio 702‚ De Lille said the DA had gone to a "very great extent to smear my name".

Here are six quotes from the interview:

House renovation

De Lille said the money for the renovations done at her house came out of her own pocket.

"I did renovate my house‚ but I was able to show them my banking accounts that I paid for it myself."

'Blue liars' exposed

She said the DA's lies are being exposed‚ referring to the party as "blue liars".

"The blue liars are being exposed again. They have gone to a very great extent to smear my name. [The DA's federal executive chairperson] James Selfe‚ [Cape Town's MMC for safety and security] JP Smith and [the DA's shadow ministers for justice and correctional services ] Glynnis Breytenbach - those were the people behind these false charges."