Resignation of MPs not all that bad

Losing a job, any job, is not a pleasant experience. It is especially so for those, in the current economic climate, who then face the reality that they may not find another opportunity again.

For our politicians, being removed from a public position often does not mean the end of the road. They are often redeployed elsewhere and, if they have special skills, they easily re-establish themselves in a new field where their previous access to power is seen as good currency.

Yet even they do not often take being axed from office easily. Losing the power of one's office, the perks as well as the prestige that comes with holding such an office takes some getting used to.

It should therefore not be a surprise that there would be some disappointment, and even anger, among former ministers who were not re-appointed to President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet.

Over the past few weeks, we have seen a growing list of ex-ministers, who were now back benchers in the National Assembly, quitting after failing to make it into the new executive.