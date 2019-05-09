Mbeki, Cyril air views on economic growth

Whoever gets elected into power after yesterday's elections will have to convince investors that SA is worth their money.

This is according to former president Thabo Mbeki, who spoke to the media outside the Holy Family College in Parktown, Johannesburg, where he cast his vote yesterday.

Mbeki said as far as he was concerned, not enough is being done to convince potential investors to give SA their money.

"One of the things I would say is that we need an urgent get-together among all of these people called social partners - government, business, labour and all that - to look at what needs to be done with regard to the economy, and I think critical to that is the matter of the levels of investments, [which] are too low and they've been too low for many years.

"Without that investment we are not going to get the growth levels that we are talking about," he said.